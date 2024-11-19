Daily Gospel, November 19

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 19, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Thirty-third week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, November 18

Daily Gospel, November 16

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 19, 1-10.

At that time, Jesus came to Jericho and intended to pass through the town.

Now a man there named Zacchaeus, who was a chief tax collector and also a wealthy man, was seeking to see who Jesus was; but he could not see him because of the crowd, for he was short in stature.

So he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore tree in order to see Jesus, who was about to pass that way.

When he reached the place, Jesus looked up and said to him, “Zacchaeus, come down quickly, for today I must stay at your house.”

And he came down quickly and received him with joy.

When they all saw this, they began to grumble, saying, “He has gone to stay at the house of a sinner.”

But Zacchaeus stood there and said to the Lord, “Behold, half of my possessions, Lord, I shall give to the poor, and if I have extorted anything from anyone I shall repay it four times over.”

And Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house because this man too is a descendant of Abraham.

For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save what was lost.”

Source: Dailygospel.org