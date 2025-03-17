Cesafi’s winningest HS coach praises PMI’s grit in CVIRAA gold win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi) winningest high school basketball coach, Rommel Rasmo of the defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, couldn’t hide his admiration for the PMI Colleges Sailors after their stunning gold medal run in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) secondary boys’ basketball tournament over the weekend in Bayawan City.

The Sailors made history, ushering in a new era in CVIRAA basketball by clinching the gold medal and earning the right to represent Region 7 in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte.

Labeled as underdogs throughout the tournament, the Sailors defied expectations with a 79-65 victory over the Magis Eagles, the 2023 Palarong Pambansa gold medalists. Their remarkable triumph not only shocked the competition but also proved that heart and perseverance can overcome experience and pedigree.

For Rasmo, the Sailors’ relentless energy and composure under pressure stood out.

“They were competitive, and they really outplayed us in that semifinal game,” Rasmo admitted.

“Most of all, I liked how Coach Marvin (Berdera) handled the situation during that crucial match.”

It wasn’t the first time these two teams crossed paths in a high-stakes battle. Earlier this month, the Magis Eagles bested PMI in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Region 7 finals in Cebu. But this time, the Sailors came back stronger, more prepared, and determined to rewrite their story.

Their Cinderella run reached its peak when they edged out the bigger and more experienced University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in a nail-biting 67-65 gold medal match.

Their victory shattered the long-standing dominance of Cebu-based basketball programs in the region.

“More than anything, I believe their winning attitude stands out,” Rasmo noted.

“They are a resilient team, and we saw that in the finals. Honestly, I wasn’t entirely surprised that they won the CVIRAA gold medal. They have a good basketball program—we already noticed it last year.”

Despite the CVIRAA setback for his team, Rasmo remains steadfast in his belief that every experience—win or lose—is a stepping stone for his players’ growth.

“In basketball, anything can happen. There are no guarantees, especially in a tournament like this. That’s why there’s no room for complacency—we have to be at our best and stay consistent,” Rasmo reflected.

“But I’m sure my players are grateful for the opportunity to compete in CVIRAA 2025. This experience will help them not just as basketball players but as individuals.”

