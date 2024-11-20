First Look: ‘How to Train your Dragon’ Live-Action Adaptation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If you grew up watching How to Train Your Dragon and still remember the thrill of flying alongside Hiccup and Toothless, get ready to relive those heartwarming moments in a whole new way.

The first trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film is finally here, and it’s giving fans a fresh look at the world of Berk—and of course, dragons.

The trailer brings us back to teenage Hiccup, who’s still wary of dragons while navigating his role as the future leader of Berk. And yes, Toothless is right there with him, as fierce and curious as ever.

The magic of their friendship is as strong as before, but with the live-action format, the stakes feel more tangible, making the adventure feel even grander.

A Whole New Look at Berk and Beyond

The live-action world of Berk looks absolutely stunning.

From the towering cliffs to the vibrant Viking village, everything feels more real and immersive than ever before. And, of course, the dragons—especially Toothless—look incredible, with all the emotion and intricate detail you’d expect from a live-action adaptation.

Additionally, the live-action movie was first announced in 2023 by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures.

A Journey for the Kids at Heart

If you’re a kid at heart who grew up with Hiccup, Toothless, and the gang, this live-action version feels like a love letter to everything you adored about the original films.

It’s packed with nostalgia but with enough new elements to keep things exciting. Whether you’re in it for the adventure, the dragons, or just to see how Hiccup and Toothless have grown, this movie is shaping up to be one unforgettable ride. / mme

