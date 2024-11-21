6th Sports Tourism Awards happening in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu will host the Philippine Sports Tourism Awards (PSTA) for the first time in its six-year existence.

This prestigious awards will happen this Friday, November 22, at the Axis Bar of the NUSTAR Casino and Resort.

It’s a fitting milestone for Cebu being a sports tourism hotspot that has hosted countless international sports events, drawing thousands of foreign athletes and enthusiasts.

Tomorrow’s awards will be recognizing the key people and organizations in the sports and tourism sectors for their roles in managing sporting events that helped spur tourism activities and boost arrivals.

Now on its sixth staging, the previous hosts were Manila and Clark.

Tomorrow afternoon, there will be 19 awardees across sports associations, events, destinations, venues, local governments, events organizers, and private companies from all over the country who created significant impact in 2023’s sports tourism industry.

Some of the awards up for grabs tomorrow are the Adventure Event of the Year, Sports Tourism Personality of the Year, Mall Sports Venue of the Year, Domestic Event of the Year, Organizer of the Year, Emerging Destination of the Year, and Event Organizer of the Year.

The awardees will take home a nicely-designed, 15-inch gold-plated trophy.

Its design embodied the 10 dynamics of sports tourism—development, sports culture, hospitality, synergy, professionalism, buoyancy, image, volunteerism, sustainability, and legacy.

Behind the 6th PSTA holding are Selrahco, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Tourism Promotions Board, Sports Turismo Alliance, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The PSTA was founded by Charles Lim, president of Selrahco, a well-known public relations and communications agency based in the Philippines.

Some of the previous awardees include People’s Television Network, Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines, Sunrise Events Inc., Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP), Dumaguete City LGU, and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, LGU. /mme

