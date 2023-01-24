Cebu City Tourism Commission to launch Sports Tourism soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Tourism Commission (CCTC) is eyeing to launch the city’s Sports Tourism this summer of 2023.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, head of the CCTC, in a news forum on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, said they plan to start water sports tourism activities in the waters off Il Corso at the South Road Properties (SRP) come summer as they see the potential for watersports activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and even jetski activities in the area.

Pesquera said they also hope to jumpstart the scuba diving activities just one kilometer from Il Corso before this year ends.

The councilor said that the Marine Biology Department of the Cebu Technological University (CTU) last April 2022 reported to the city council the existence of a rich marine biodiversity just one kilometer from Il Corso, which can be a good site for scuba diving.

“So, for the people nga kapoyan na mo-travel sa best (diving) spots in the Cebu like Moalboal and Bantayan, they can start with Il Corso.Maghimo pa mi og promotional guide there…When we promote, ato sad na sabayan sa preservation,” she said.

She said they have already been in talks with some people who can help in the project and have tapped the management of Il Corso.

She said although the boardwalk at the SRP is owned by the city, Il Corso owns the facilities, including restrooms, that could be used by tourists for sports tourism.

Meanwhile, Pesquera said the commission continues to promote the city’s heritage tours and pilgrimage tourism.

They are also eyeing to stage more city government-led celebrations of various festivals from all over the country.

One example would be the city’s celebration of the Hanukkah Festival, a thanksgiving celebration of the Jews.

“Maybe people did not know that we also have a number of Jews here in Cebu City. So, we continue to have the Hannukah. Last December, we had the Hannukah in Plaza Independencia. It was a small celebration, but this coming December, we will have a bigger celebration together with the Jewish community,” she said.

Last January 21, the Cebu City government, through the CCTC, held its first-ever Red Lantern Festival in Plaza Sugbo, in time for the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

