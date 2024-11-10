Milka Romero, 1-Pacman Party List light up Cebu’s volleyball scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sports advocate and 1-Pacman Party List first nominee Milka Romero made a significant mark during her two-day visit in Cebu, where she championed grassroots volleyball through a series of events aimed at empowering young athletes.

Romero organized a one-day volleyball tournament named the “1-Pacman Party List Volleyball Festival” in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, on Saturday, followed by a volleyball clinic in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, on Sunday.

The festival brought together over 300 players from 28 barangays across Lapu-Lapu City, exceeding Romero’s expectations with the level of skill and competitiveness on display.

“We had very competitive teams, even us we’re shocked that these 28 barangays, they’re very good playing volleyball up until to the finals. That’s the kind of excitement that we want to build with the youth, that they’re capable and the opportunity to grow through sports,” Romero shared in an interview with CDN Digital.

Grassroots Sports

Sunday’s volleyball clinic capped off the weekend’s activities, as young athletes were mentored by Leila Cruz and Iris Tolenada of the Capital1 Solar Spikers, two accomplished players who offered their expertise to over a hundred enthusiastic children at the Barangay Subangdaku multipurpose complex.

“The past two days, we were greatly accepted by the Cebuanos and we realized that volleyball is very big here. We’re so excited to support Cebu’s volleyball program from grassroots to competitive levels,” added Romero.

Romero noted that the purpose of these activities aligns with the 1-Pacman Party List’s commitment to grassroots sports development, embodied in its slogan, #ChampionSaSports.

She noted the importance of reaching young athletes early, promoting values such as consistency, discipline, and teamwork, alongside physical training.

“We aim to give back to the community by nurturing young talent and inspiring kids through sports,” Romero said.

“1-Pacman’s mission is to recognize and address the needs of various sectors, including sports. We believe sports can be a great equalizer; it’s not about wealth or privilege but about skill and opportunity. If young athletes have access to quality programs, they have a chance to excel in any sport.”

1-Pacman sports program

Cebu was the first of several locations nationwide where 1-Pacman plans to initiate similar sports programs in the coming months.

Beyond volleyball, Romero highlighted the party list’s broader commitment to community support.

“Our approach is comprehensive, encompassing sports and education, and we’ve built a strong track record with initiatives such as medical assistance and educational scholarships,” Romero said.

“We look forward to being more present in Cebu and expanding our efforts to serve the community.”

Before flying back to Manila to oversee Capital1’s PVL season opener on Tuesday against Chery Tiggo Crossovers, Romero visited the senior citizens of Barangay Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City, where 1-Pacman Party List conducted a medical mission and also provided a 5-kilogram sack of rice each.

