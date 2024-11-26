Converge eyes full fiber coverage across mainland Cebu by June 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is targeting to achieve complete coverage in mainland Cebu by next year.

In a recent roundtable held here, officials at Converge revealed they aim to activate fiber internet seven more towns in Cebu province by June 2025.

These are Tuburan, Asturias, Tabuelan, Sogod, Borbon in the north, and Santander and Badian in the south, said Burt Dimaunahan, general manager of JFiber, Converge’s local partner.

“For the mainland Cebu. we’re given until June to finish all the projects. So, by June it should be activated already,” said Dimaunahan.

Presently, the internet service provider has yet to serve these localities.

Meanwhile, fiber internet activation for the islands of Bantayan and Camotes islands, which are located outside of mainland Cebu, remains in the pipeline.

“It’s costly because it’s another submarine (cables). But we are finding ways,” Dimaunahan added.

On the other hand, Cebu will serve as the pilot area for Converge’s new product line that will introduce Wifi6 technology which was introduced to consumers in 2020.

The new products, called Super Bundles, went online last November 22. /clorenciana

