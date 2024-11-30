Rainy weather to persist across PH due to northeast monsoon, ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will continue to have cloudy skies and rain on Saturday due to the northeast monsoon, shear line, and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Weather specialist Benison Estareja explained that the northeast monsoon, or amihan, will bring cold winds and rain to Northern and Central Luzon, including Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, and Aurora province.

He likewise said that Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon could expect cloudy weather with isolated rain showers on Saturday.

The shear line, meanwhile, is predicted to cause heavy rains in Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, and most of the Bicol Region.

This weather system is also seen to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to Mimaropa and the rest of Calabarzon around Saturday afternoon to evening, according to Estareja.

“Up to 200 millimeters [of rain fall] is posible, especially in parts of Catanduanes, as well as Albay, and Sorsogon,” he noted in mixed Filipino and English.

In Palawan and for most of Visayas and Mindanao, the ITCZ will mainly influence their atmospheric conditions on Saturday.

Estareja said that due to the ITCZ, these areas will experience cloudy skies and rain.

He likewise said it would be rainiest in the eastern portion of Visayas and the Caraga Region, and that up to 200 millimeters of rain may be expected in Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Estareja added that moderate to heavy rain fall of up to 100 millimeters is forecast to occur in Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands on Saturday.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will see thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon until evening, he also said.

Estareja continued, “Base naman sa ating latest satellite animation, maraming mga may kumpol ng ulap gaya ng dito sa kaliwa at kanang bahagi ng ating bansa, pero wala sa mga ito ay magiging bagyo sa mga unang araw ng Disyembre.”

(Based on our latest satellite animation, there are many clusters of clouds such as these on the left and right parts of the country, but none of these would become a tropical cyclone in the first days of December.)

As for the country’s seaboards, Pagasa raised a gale warning over the easter coasts of Luzon, particularly Isabela, northern Aurora and part of the Polillo Islands due to the northeast monsoon.

Pagasa said these seaboards will have waves between 2.8 meters and 4.5 meters on Saturday.

“{By Sunday], it is possible that the gale warning for the eastern seaboard of Luzon will be lifted, but it will remain wavy for most of Luzon and gentle to moderate in Visayas and Mindanao,” Estareja said.

