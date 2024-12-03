Pantronics and Panasonic: The beginning of electronics advancement in Visayas and Mindanao

Pantronics VisMin Corp. and Panasonic have taken collaboration to the next level by opening a brand-new one-stop shop showroom at Norkis Cyberpark, Mandaue City, Cebu. Officially inaugurated on November 23, 2024, this showroom marks a significant milestone for both companies, offering a wide range of Panasonic products to cater to both business and individual customers in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Graced by the presence of the Panasonic Team, and Pantronics Managing Directors, Jj and Josh Ong, unreleased electronics were revealed during the opening, setting the standard of technological development in 2025 for Visayas and Mindanao.

A Partnership Built on Service Excellence

Founded in 2013, Pantronics VisMin initially focused on distributing Panasonic products, including electronics, office supplies, and copiers. However, the company soon realized the need to diversify its product lineup to unlock more opportunities. Over the years, Pantronics has gained a stellar reputation for its exceptional service and dedication to meeting customer needs, attributes that continue to define the company.

“We’ve been carrying Panasonic for the longest time, but the opportunity to open this showroom just presented itself. Now is the perfect time as we see the wave coming and want to ride it,” said Josh, “Real estate development has primarily been focused on Luzon, but VisMin is now experiencing significant growth.”

A One-Stop Shop for Panasonic Solutions

The new showroom aims to be a total solution provider, offering a comprehensive lineup of Panasonic products. It caters to a diverse clientele, including parents, architects, developers, contractors, and walk-in customers. Whether for home use or large-scale projects, the showroom’s range of products and services is unmatched.

What truly sets the showroom apart is its commitment to service. Accredited installers ensure that customers can fully benefit from warranties, while the team’s ability to address urgent needs—when stock is available—underscores their dedication to reliability. For larger projects, a standard lead time of 30 to 60 days is observed.

Strengthening Bonds Through Training and Innovation

With the support of Panasonic, Pantronics provides training and seminars tailored to client schedules. These initiatives are designed to educate users and partners, reflecting Pantronics’ ongoing commitment to service excellence.

Looking ahead, customers can expect groundbreaking innovations from Panasonic, including revolutionary appliances featuring advanced smart systems set to debut in 2025.

Plans for Expansion

While the showroom in Mandaue City is a significant achievement, Pantronics is already looking toward the future. Plans to open more showrooms across VisMin are in the works. “This store is our baby; we want it to be as close as possible,” Jj explained. “But as it grows, we’ll eventually open showrooms of our own,” Josh echoed the sentiment: “As the child grows, it will leave the nest. This experience will help us expand.”

A Promising Future

The opening of the showroom in Mandaue City is a reflection of Pantronics and Panasonic’s shared vision for innovation and service. With a strong foundation and ambitious plans, this collaboration promises a better shopping experience for customers and drives growth in the VisMin region.

