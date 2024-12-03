Phivolcs: Kanlaon Volcano emits ash anew

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the summit crater of the Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental emitted ash anew on Tuesday afternoon.

Phivolcs said that the ash emission occurred from 3:49 to 4:27 p.m., which was recorded in a time-lapse footage recorded by Kanlaon Volcano Observatory.

“These events generated grayish plumes that rose 400 meters above the crater before drifting southwest,” the state seismologist said in its Facebook post.

However, Phivolcs told INQUIRER.net that no vog was observed from its crater.

READ MORE:

Kanlaon eruption: DOH urges residents near volcano to take precautions

Taal Volcano posts phreatic explosion, spews 2,800-meter grayish plume

EXPLAINER: Haze in Cebu City; How and why it happened?

In its 24-hour observation posted early Tuesday morning, Phivolcs said that the volcano spewed 2,524 tons of sulfur dioxide that reached 600 meters tall that drifted north-northwest and northwest.

The emission is less than the 9,277 tons of sulfur dioxide that the volcano released the day before.

The volcano also recorded 11 volcanic earthquakes. Phivolcs previously defined volcanic earthquakes as those “generated by magmatic processes or magma-related processes beneath or near an active volcano.”

The volcano remains under Alert Level 2 or “increased unrest” where possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions and precursory magmatic activity are possible to occur.

Meanwhile, the Taal Volcano in Batangas erupted early Tuesday morning, generating a 2,800-meter of grayish plumes. Alert Level 1 or “low-level unrest” prevails over the volcano.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP