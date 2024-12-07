Toyota Tamaraw: What we know about this next generation workhorse

The next generation Toyota Tamaraw was launched simultaneously in key locations in the Philippines on December 6, 2024.

Toyota Motor Philippines launched the Tamaraw in Makati City, Pasay City, Quezon City, Santa Rosa in Laguna, San Fernando in Pampanga, Davao City, Cagayan de Oro City, and in Cebu City.

The Toyota Tamaraw is one of the most iconic vehicles in the Philippines that was first introduced in 1976.

It then cemented its legacy as a reliable workhorse for Filipino businesses and families. The next generation Toyota Tamaraw is set to carry on this tradition, this time blending durability with modern features.

Here’s what we know about the 2024 Toyota Tamaraw:

Toyota Tamaraw lineup:

The Tamaraw comes in different configurations: FX Utility van LWB, aluminum van, dropside, utility van, and dropside.

Toyota Tamaraw pricing:

The Toyota Tamaraw’s price range is between P937,000 to P1,075,000.

Toyota Tamaraw engine:

The Toyota Tamaraw will be available in two engines, either a 2.4-liter diesel engine or 2.0-liter gasoline engine. It can be paired with an automatic or manual transmission.

The diesel engine is a 2.4L (2GD-FTV) turbodiesel engine that produces 150 PS of power and 343 Nm of torque.

Toyota Tamaraw photos: