Next-generation Toyota Tamaraw launched in Cebu

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has officially unveiled the next-generation Toyota Tamaraw simultaneously in nine key locations nationwide on Friday, December 6, 2024.

The unveiling of the next generation Toyota Tamaraw in Cebu was held at the SM City Cebu at the North Reclamation Area.

The Tamaraw was also launched on the same day in Makati City, Pasay City, Quezon City, Santa Rosa in Laguna, San Fernando in Pampanga, Davao City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

The launching marks the return of one of the most iconic vehicles in the Philippines, which was first introduced in 1976.

The Toyota Tamaraw has cemented its legacy as a reliable workhorse for Filipino businesses and families. The next generation Tamaraw is set to carry on this tradition, blending durability with modern features to meet the evolving demands of its users.

The 2024 Toyota Tamaraw retains its roots as a dependable utility vehicle but adopts a more modern design and advanced engineering.

Built on Toyota’s IMV platform, it offers flexibility for a wide range of applications, from passenger transport to cargo hauling.

At its launch, TMP showcased several configurations of the Tamaraw.

A press release said that the core vehicle is a two-door pickup truck that can be reconfigured into three body styles—utility van, dropside, and aluminum van. Depending on the variant, the Tamaraw runs on gasoline or diesel.

According to a press release, the original Tamaraw, classified as a basic utility vehicle, was released in 1976. Then came the Tamaraw FX in 1991. It was the first seven-seater, airconditioned vehicle sold affordably. In 2005, Toyota Motor Philippines replaced the Tamaraw with the Innova, which would eventually become one of the more famous models of the Japanese brand in the Philippines.

Photos of Cebu launch of 2024 Toyota Tamaraw

