US neighbors balk at Trump plan for deported migrants

WASHINGTON, United States — The Bahamas on Thursday said it had rejected a proposal from the incoming Trump administration to receive deported migrants, with Mexico and Panama also stressing they would only take back their own citizens.

Donald Trump’s team has drawn up a list of countries to which it wants to deport undocumented migrants when their home countries refuse to accept them, according to NBC News.

Sources told the television network that the countries that are being considered include the Bahamas, Grenada, Panama and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

But the Bahamas — an island nation in the Atlantic Ocean — said it had “reviewed and firmly rejected” the plan from the US president-elect, who campaigned for the White House on a pledge to deport millions of undocumented migrants.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis’s office said in a statement that his government had received a proposal from the Trump transition team “to accept deportation flights of migrants from other countries.”

“Since the Prime Minister’s rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team,” the statement added.

The Panamanian foreign ministry said it had received no such proposal from the Trump team, officially or unofficially.

“What is more, under international law we are under no obligation to take in deportees who are not Panamanian,” it said in a statement.

Panama wants to have good relations with the United States but “the foreign ministry believes clearly that our main mission is to protect the interests of Panama.”

The Turks and Caicos also said it would not accept deportees.

“Turks and Caicos, like all nations, has the sovereign right to determine who may reside within its borders,” Immigration Minister Arlington Musgrove told the Miami Herald.

“The unilateral imposition of third-country deportation policies, such as those reportedly under consideration by the incoming Trump administration, is fundamentally at odds with international norms and legal standards,” Musgrove told the newspaper.

‘Invasion’

Mexico’s new President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country has an agreement with the Biden administration under which non-Mexicans crossing into the United States from Mexico without papers are sent directly back to their countries of origin, and she hopes this will continue with Trump.

“Of course, we show solidarity with all people but our main function is to take in Mexicans and we hope to have an agreement with the Trump administration in case there are these deportations,” she said.

Trump’s team made no immediate comment Thursday on the proposal reported by NBC, which appeared to reveal one part of how the incoming president plans to enact radical migration reform when in office.

The deportation plan could mean that migrants are permanently displaced in countries to which they have no links.

It is not clear if the migrants would be allowed to work — or what pressure Trump may apply to get countries to agree, NBC said.

The US government has struggled for years to manage its southern border with Mexico, and Trump on the campaign trail targeted concerns by claiming a migrant “invasion” is underway.

At rallies, he repeatedly railed against undocumented immigrants, accusing them of rape and murder and attacking those who “poison the blood” of the United States.

He has vowed to tackle migrant gangs using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 — which allows the federal government to round up and deport foreigners belonging to enemy countries.

Trump also promoted the fictitious story that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating residents’ pets.

The incoming president last month said he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country’s borders.

Homan led immigration enforcement during part of Trump’s first administration.

A British plan to deport its asylum seekers to Rwanda was dropped earlier this year when the Labour Party took power under Keir Starmer after ousting the Conservatives.

