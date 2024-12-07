RGC brings TikTok to Cebu: Grow your business with TikTok in Cebu

A digital nomad is no stranger to Jomar Yee who probably passed your “for you” pages a multitude of times. What people probably don’t know is how his TikTok content about an umbrella led to extensive sales conversions for the brand.

Together, let’s grow our businesses with TikTok in Cebu!

Businesses had to shift things around when digital platforms became the next big thing in marketing to stay relevant and competitive. Now, the digital space has evolved and another potential was unlocked for both enterprises and the market – ecommerce platforms like TikTok Shop.

To a consumer, it’s a convenient and affordable way to acquire items. To brands, it’s an opportunity to reach a wider audience and boost sales. It is hard to pass out this budding possibility to learn about how to effectively use TikTok and TikTok Shop for your business, on TikTok which is why RGC Brings TikTok to Cebu!

The Republiq Group of Companies (RGC), in partnership with TikTok, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Department of Trade and Industry – Central Visayas, invites micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for a chance to learn about building a TikTok Shop, market insights and trends, sales strategies, real-life ecommerce stories, and more from TikTok Shop representatives and key individuals in the business community.

Discover the world of ecommerce and grow your business with RGC Brings TikTok to Cebu this coming December 9, 2024 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at The Grand Ballroom of NUSTAR Resort and Casino. For registration and more information, check out Republiq Group of Companies on Facebook.

