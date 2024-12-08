FACES OF CEBU: Jes Vincent Catayas, 39, Cebuano jiu-jitsu fighter

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From a very young age, Jes Vincent Catayas knew that his whole being yearned to be a part of the intricate world of martial arts.

Young and innocent, an 8-year-old Catayas was certain that he wanted to follow in his cousin’s footsteps and enter the ring. He developed a fascination with the sport and aimed to make his own mark in the future.

With this dream in mind, he worked hard to train and enhance his skills until the day he could step into a professional match.

At 39 years old, Catayas has achieved his dream and is now making a name for himself as a martial artist in the international scene.

He dominated the Jiu-Jitsu World League that was held last November 24 in the Unites States of America. Catayas clinched a gold medal for the No Gi Brown Belt expert category and a silver for the Gi category.

This victory has brought pride not only to his friends and family but to all the hopeful martial artists in his hometown, particularly those who are only starting to dream about being in the professional stage.

And this is the only the beginning for Catayas, whose passion is unwavering as he already has a few other fights lined up for this year.

While anticipating his busy future, the Cebuano athlete recalled how his journey began in an interview with CDN Digital.

Humble beginnings

Catayas grew up in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. His mother and father were both medical technicians and Catayas had a younger brother and sister.

Just like many of his peers, his after-school routine consisted of playing games outdoors and watching action movies on the television while imagining himself as the manly main lead.

The little boy wanted to be the superhero – tough and courageous while fighting off evil villains.

His fascination with fighting grew stronger after witnessing his 19-year-old cousin win in martial arts competitions. Inspired by his cousin, whom he looked at as a shining star at the time, Catayas found a vision for his future.

Despite his enthusiasm, his parents would not let Catayas participate in the sport believing that it only revolved around violent fighting.

This, however, did not stop the young boy’s resolve. With the help of his cousin, he was able to sneak into martial arts lessons at a gym every weekend.

From elementary school to college, Catayas spent most of his weekends at the gym training in kickboxing without his parents’ knowledge.

Catayas entered his first amateur kickboxing competition at the age of 18 in Danao City, northern Cebu. He was a second year industrial engineering student at a university in Cebu City at the time.

Because the fight ended in a tie, Catayas said that it fueled his determination to do better and win without feeling nervous in future competitions. He juggled his studying with training and taking part in amateur competitions.

From kickboxing, Catayas then shifted into the practice of jiu-jitsu with the introduction of his mentor, George Flausbam, an American MMA fighter who moved to the Philippines after marrying a local.

When his parents discovered his weekend activities, both Catayas and his cousin were scolded. By this time, however, he was already of legal age and they were left with no choice but to support him.

After graduation, Catayas began his search for a job to help his family and save up for his future. He worked as a system analyst for a short while, then as a production costing for a factory, and then as a call center agent.

At this time, Catayas still managed to sneak in time to train. With his wife’s encouragement, he would visit the gym after work.

After his former coach decided to close down his gym, Catayas found a way to build his own with a small space at his parents’ house and a single punching bag with his desire to continue training. Word spread around and more locals began training with Catayas and his colleagues.

To sustain the equipments needed for training, Catayas decided to build an actual gym where the visitors would pay a fee of less than P100. They eventually moved into a bigger space and are now catering to around 40 customers.

Meanwhile, Catayas was able to build a travel agency he named Cebu Travel with the help of his mother. After 18 years, the business is still going strong and is one of Catayas’ source of income.

While juggling his work and spending time with his family, Catayas participated in various martial arts competitions in the country and abroad. From Cebu City and Bacolod, he also visited Japan and Thailand to take part in professional competitions.

Passion for jiu-jitsu

According to Catayas, jiu-jitsu is very different from kickboxing. Similar to chess, jiu-jitsu requires the use of mental strategies aside from the physical aspect.

He shared that he became drawn to jiu-jitsu as it posed a different challenge in comparison to kickboxing.

“Bisag unsa ka kasystematic sa imong away and then physical di gyud niya kaya, di jud ka mo-excel gyud sa striking, kickboxing. Pero sa jiu-jitsu bisan og dili kaayo ka gifted physically pero maayo ka og diskarte kay mo-excel gihapon ka,” he stated.

Catayas said that while many jiu-jitsu fighters are not as physically gifted as other athletes, they are systematic people who focus on combat and entanglement tactics inside the ring.

It took Catayas 13 years to earn his jiu-jitsu brown belt.

When Catayas and his family found an opportunity to migrate to the USA in June of 2024, their life took a massive turn.

Believing that his 8-year-old daughter would have access to more opportunities abroad, the family of three packed up their lives in the Philippines and started anew in New Jersey.

His wife immediately began working as a nurse while his daughter started school. Catayas, however, had more free time as he was able to generate an income from his business in Cebu.

With his wife’s motivation, he entered a martial acts academy headed by renowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Frankie Edgar.

Catayas found another space for him to practice his craft surrounded by people who were also passionate about their sport. Despite being considerably shorter than the other fighters, Catayas focused on improving his combat skills and soon entered international professional competitions.

As a fighter, Catayas said that there are days when he would be tempted to give up after suffering beatings inside the ring.

The sport is not only physically demanding as it also requires every player to have a strong mentality during and after every match.

His love for the sport, however, and his family’s unwavering support is what keeps him going.

Catayas said that that martial arts builds discipline and resilience for those who truly put in the effort to improve and excel in the sport. These lessons will then help build one’s character in the real world and develop a will to keep on fighting no matter what.

“Sa martial arts, kailangan nimo ipush imong self so it teaches nga sa kinabuhi, dili ka mogive-up dayon. Makatabang gyud ang sport nimo in all ways,” he stated.

Giving back

At present time, Catayas has a few competitions lined up this year. While focusing on his training, he also has a goal of bringing more young Filipino fighters into the international scene.

To help athletes in Cebu who are interested in martial arts, Catayas has also sponsored a few young kids who are participating in various competitions in the country.

According to Catayas, the height is not a hindrance as long as the fighter is passionate about the sport and works hard to improve day by day.

“Bisag alkanse ta sa physique, sa support, pero if mangingkamot lang jud ta, kaya ra jud. If focus lang ta sa goal, kaya ra jud sa Filipino kay kita, grabe kay tag heart, mosukol jud ta sa panahon bisag unsay mahitabo,” he stated.

For young Filipinos who are starting to develop an interest in martial arts, Catayas advised them to spend time to explore the sport and to find a good learning environment where they can find the motivation to keep going.

“Tigaig time nga maila-ila ninyo ang martial arts pero siguradoa lang pud nga nindot imong environment…Dapat malingaw mo sa gym kay para maganahan mo mobalik..Mao nay start nga magbalik-balik ka and then malove nimo ang martial arts eventually,” he said. /clorenciana