Malilay Sisters, PHL Jiu-Jitsu team honored by Senate for international triumphs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s rising jiu-jitsu stars, Eliecha Zoe and Ellise Xoe Malilay, received well-deserved recognition from the Senate of the Philippines on Tuesday, December 3, for their outstanding achievements on the international jiu-jitsu stage.

The sisters, who recently represented Cebu City in the Batang Pinoy National Championships in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, made a special stop in Manila to attend a courtesy call at the Senate.

Senator Pia Cayetano led the commendation, praising not only the Malilay sisters but also the entire Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (JJFP) team for their remarkable performance in the 2024 Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) World Championship.

Eliecha Zoe Malilay made headlines by securing one of the four gold medals won by the Philippines at the JJIF World Championship. She dominated the under-21 -45 kilogram no-gi category and added a bronze medal in the gi category of the same division.

Her younger sister, Ellise Xoe, continued the family’s winning streak. Fresh from claiming gold at the Batang Pinoy National Championships, she clinched another gold at the prestigious 2024 Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Senator Cayetano, an avid supporter of Philippine sports, sponsored a resolution to formally honor the achievements of the Malilay sisters and the JJFP team. She emphasized the broader significance of their victories.

“This triumph serves as a beacon of inspiration for Filipinos and highlights the Philippines’ growing prominence in the global martial arts arena,” Cayetano remarked.

The Malilay sisters are spending a few days in the Philippines with the JJFP before returning to Dubai, where they currently reside with their parents.

