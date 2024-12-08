Step into Your Oasis: Home Fest 2024 at One Oasis Cebu

Experience a vibrant community and discover your dream home at One Oasis Cebu’s Home Fest 2024!

One Oasis community is continuously progressing and is a home to a growing number of people who are enjoying the perks of having their own oasis in the heart of Cebu. JOHN PAUL ESCARIO Assistant Vice President and Area Head for Cebu Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI)

This exciting weekend event, running from December 6th to 8th, promises a delightful escape filled with fun, food, and fabulous finds.

A Celebration of Community and Lifestyle



The festivities kicked off on December 6th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the official opening of Home Fest 2024. Key figures from Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), including John Paul Escario, FLI’s Assistant Vice President and Area Head for Cebu, graced the occasion.

“One Oasis community is continuously progressing and is a home to a growing number of people who are enjoying the perks of having their own oasis in the heart of Cebu,” he highlighted.

Envisioning Your Dream Home

Throughout the weekend, attendees are welcome to explore the beautifully designed model units. These tours will offer a unique opportunity to envision one’s future home nestled within the heart of Cebu City.

Apart from showcasing serene living experience and supporting local finds, Home Fest 2024 also presents an exceptional chance for potential residents to secure their dream home. Exclusive deals and exciting discounts on unit reservations are available throughout the event.

With the upcoming completion of Building 8 in June 2025, Home Fest 2024 served as the perfect platform to consider investing in a property at One Oasis Cebu. Attendees who will visit and participate in the event will have the valuable opportunity to secure their dream home, not just a place to live, but a place to connect and flourish within a vibrant community.

One Oasis Cebu goes beyond offering a luxurious living space. It provides a tranquil escape from the city’s bustle. Enjoy the peace and quiet of a resort-inspired haven while still remaining close to everything you need.

Embark on Your Oasis Journey Today!



Join the fun at Home Fest 2024, happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. between December 6th and 8th. Don’t miss out!

For more information and inquiries, visit the One Oasis Cebu Facebook page.

Experience the perfect blend of city convenience and serene living!

advt.