Dead man found under Mandaue bridge identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have identified the dead man, whose body was found under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Brgy. Umapad, Mandaue City, Cebu on Monday evening, December 9.

The dead man was discovered by Coast Guard personnel on the seashore in the area at around 6:10 p.m. on Monday.

One day later, the deceased was positively identified by his father and younger brother after visiting the funeral homes where the body was transported to.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Magbanua, a resident of Sitio San Roque, Brgy. Luz, Cebu City.

According to police, the man’s brother, Jimmy, said that Jennifer went missing since Saturday night, December 7.

Jimmy told police that they were celebrating the birthday of the victim’s daughter at the time.

Jennifer reportedly got drunk, which angered his common law partner. She then proceeded to allegedly publicly humiliate Jennifer and called him an addict in front of everyone present at the basketball court.

After this, Jennifer walked away by himself at around 11:00 p.m. and did not come home.

Jimmy also said that his older brother had previously expressed having suicidal thoughts on multiple occasions stating that he was tired of his life.

As of this writing, authorities will be requesting for an autopsy examination on the victim’s cadaver to determine the cause of his death.

