Infant in Taguig rescued from online trafficking

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities in Taguig City rescued a four-month-old infant from an online child trafficking operation, allegedly run by the child’s mother and aunt, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Sunday.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil revealed that the baby, who had been listed for sale on the dark web, was saved during a targeted operation led by the Women and Children Protection Center.

The baby is among the 636 victims of child exploitation rescued by authorities since 2022.

“The PNP stands firm in its fight against all forms of child exploitation. These 636 rescued victims represent lives saved and futures restored. Every rescue mission is a step closer to justice and a safer environment for our children,” Marbil’s statement read.

Marbil also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing investigative efforts, particularly in addressing online crimes.

“AI-powered tools are transforming the way we solve crimes and rescue victims, especially in cases involving the dark web. These technologies enable us to analyze vast amounts of data, identify suspects with greater precision, and swiftly respond to emerging threats,” he said.

He noted that AI-assisted investigations have expedited the identification of perpetrators, enabling timely rescues of victims and facilitating successful prosecutions.

With this, Marbil urged the public to “remain vigilant and proactive” in reporting any suspected cases of child exploitation.

“We urge every Filipino to take part in this fight. Protecting our children is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can ensure their safety and well-being,” he said.

Since 2022, the PNP has conducted 307 operations targeting crimes related to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, 145 of which were carried out in 2024.

“These efforts have led to the arrest of 167 suspects, the filing of 218 cases, and 12 convictions to date,” Marbil said.

