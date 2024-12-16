Mt. Kanlaon: Total evacuation within permanent danger zone ordered

MANILA, Philippines – Task Force Kanlaon has issued a mandatory evacuation order to be completed on Monday for families residing within the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) near Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Island as increased volcanic activity is observed.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Western Visayas Director Raul Fernandez, who also chairs the task force, issued the directive through a memorandum order on Sunday.

The OCD directed local government units in the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, in a meeting last Dec. 14, to complete the evacuation by Dec. 16.

“The urgency of this order cannot be overstated; families are reminded that evacuating now is crucial for their safety,” the OCD said.

The affected areas include La Castellana, La Carlota City, Bago City, San Carlos City, and Canlaon City.

Officials have stressed that the potential for a violent eruption poses a significant threat to life and property.

“Residents who have not yet evacuated are urged to comply with the order to avoid any risks associated with possible re-eruptions or a worst-case scenario of a violent eruption,” the agency said.

New protocols have been established for the entry and exit of internally displaced persons who may need to return for essential activities within the extended 6-kilometer PDZ.

The protocols include a designated window for entry and exit will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. only.

The LGUs and law enforcement agencies manning border controls are to designate pick-up points for IDPs in case of a Kanlaon eruption or other emergencies.

Barangay officials will assist law enforcement agencies in validating the entry and exit of IDPs in the PDZ.

The concerned LGUs are encouraged to adapt the protocols through local policies.

“The task force has emphasized the importance of cooperation among local government officials and community leaders in facilitating this process. Director Raul Fernandez, Chairperson of the Task Force Kanlaon, is committed to safeguarding the community and urges all affected families to prioritize their safety during this critical time,” the OCD said.

Mt. Kanlaon, one of the country’s active volcanos, erupted on Dec. 9, prompting the government to order the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from surrounding villages in Negros Island.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to 3, indicating more explosive eruptions could still follow. (PNA)

