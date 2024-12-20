Reach new heights with rock climbing and bouldering in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu is indeed sprawling with tons of adventures.

From the depths of the seas, riding waves, trekking the mountains, to just lying on the sand and enjoying the beach, it is a haven for adventure junkies.

But Cebu can also be the ideal destination for something else not many have heard of yet — rock climbing and bouldering.

This is why a group of outdoor enthusiasts here in are now pushing to put the island province on the map for adventurers seeking a new, thrilling experience.

Called the Cebu Rock Climbing Community, they believed that rock climbing and bouldering are best experienced here.

“Cebu ang pinaka nindot sa Pilipinas and wala lang kahibaw ang mga tao,” said Lionel ‘Angging’ Maambong, a member of the Cebu Rock Climbing Community, in an interview with CDN Digital.

Rock climbing, bouldering

Rock climbing and bouldering are activities that test physical strength, mental focus, and problem-solving skills.

Rock climbing involves ascending natural rock formations or artificial climbing walls using specialized equipment like ropes, harnesses, and climbing shoes.

It encompasses various styles, including traditional climbing, sport climbing, and top-rope climbing, each requiring a unique combination of technical skills and equipment.

Climbers often tackle routes, known as “problems,” of varying difficulty levels, with the goal of reaching the summit or completing a designated climb safely.

Meanwhile, bouldering, a sub-discipline of rock climbing, focuses on shorter, more intense routes—typically under 20 feet high—without the use of ropes or harnesses.

Instead, climbers rely on crash pads to cushion falls and spotters for safety.

“Ang rock climbing naa usually rope and quickdraws needed, ang bouldering kai crashpads ra and dili taas pero power kaau ug movements,” Angging explained.

Both rock climbing and bouldering demand physical fitness, agility, and problem-solving skills.

They also entice climbers a unique mix of adrenaline, exploration, and personal growth as they push their limits and embrace the vertical world.

“Kai if introvert ka or geeky ka and ganahan ka mo solve ug puzzle bagay kaau climbing or bouldering. Same sila ug surf naay pagka spiritual sad cya ug dating,” Angging added.

In Cebu

Here in Cebu, thrill-seekers can experience both rock climbing and bouldering in areas like Poong, Toledo, Bonbon, Danao, Liloan, and Cantabaco.

“Cantabaco ang pinaka accessible kai established naman gud. Lisud uban spot if dili ka connected kai maglisud ka pag adto,” said Angging.

This is why one should be in contact with groups like Angging’s to ensure a safe and fun rock climbing and bouldering experience.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or someone looking for a unique activity, rock climbing and bouldering in Cebu offer an exciting way to connect with nature and push your boundaries.

So, gather your courage, reach out to the Cebu Rock Climbing Community, and embark on an adventure that promises unforgettable memories. / mme

