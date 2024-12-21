Bicycle rider dies after being run over by bus in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bicycle rider died after being run over by a bus on N. Bacalso Avenue near the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) on Friday, December 20, 2024, at around 4:30 p.m.
The victim was identified as Martiniano Torrenueva, of legal age, a native of Talibon, Bohol, and a resident of A. Lopez St., Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City.
The bus driver was identified as Joseph Baldomar, 54 years old, and a resident of Mabinay, Negros Oriental.
According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), both the bus and the motorcycle were traveling in the same lane toward the South Bus Terminal.
Upon reaching the area, the victim attempted to overtake the bus on the right side but failed to exercise due diligence. The motorcycle collided with the bus, causing the rider to fall to the ground, where he was subsequently run over.
The incident resulted in the immediate death of the motorcycle rider.
The bus driver is currently under the custody of the TEU CCPO, pending the filing of charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. /clorenciana
