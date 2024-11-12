Lapu-Lapu City: Boy, 9, killed in road accident in Brgy. Babag

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A Grade 3 pupil died shortly after he was hit by a passing motorcycle as he was crossing the Tiangue Road to get to his school in Brgy. Babag, Lapu-Lapu City at around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

John (not his real name), 9, died at 8:30 a.m. as he was being treated for his head injuries at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

Lapu-Lapu City police said that boy landed hard on the pavement which caused his death.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, the spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said that John was from Purok Rambo in Brgy. Babag. He lived just across the elementary school.

“Ang atbang ang iya nang eskwelahan. Mao na atoang tan-awon kung naa bay tarong nga pedestrian lane dinha, at the same time naa bay gwardiya, tanod o police nga mo-assist sa mga molabang,” Torres said in an interview with CCTN 47.

Lapu-Lapu accident

Torres said that the motorcycle driver claimed to be driving on the road’s north bound lane at a “regular speed” since he was aware that he was within a school zone. However, the boy suddenly crossed the road.

“Matud sa driver nga kalit nga nilabang ang bata maong wala na siyay time nga mo-manuever o molihay sa bata. Igo-igo ra man [ang speed]. Wala man gani kaayo na injured ang driver nga atoang gi-custody ron. Minor ra, ” he said.

Torres said that the 21-year-old driver even swerved to the opposite lane to avoid hitting the boy. In the process, his motorcycle hit two other motorcycles that were on the other lane.

The collision also injured the two other motorcycle riders, Torres added.

Because of what happened, Torres said that complaints for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide with physical injuries will be filed against the 21-year-old driver.

Meanwhile, Torres is urging other drivers to learn from the Babag accident. He said that drivers should always be mindful when traveling near schools, intersections and pedestrian lanes.

“Atoa gyud nang bantayan ang school zone. Magbinantayon gyud ta nga momenor, mao man gyud nay basic sa mga motorist. Then, defensive driving gyod ta pirmi aron malikayan nato nang ingon ana nga aksidente,” said Torres.

