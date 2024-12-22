BSP: Banknotes with PH historical figures to remain in circulation

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reiterated on Saturday that banknotes featuring the country’s historical figures will remain in circulation, following the launch of a new polymer banknote series.

“The banknotes with historical figures will circulate alongside the newly launched ‘First Philippine Polymer Banknote Series,’ which showcases the country’s rich biodiversity,” BSP said in a statement.

The BSP launched the polymer banknote series on Thursday, featuring new designs: P50 with a Visayan spotted deer, P100 showcasing a Palawan peacock-pheasant, and the P500 bill with a Visayan leopard cat.

The new banknote series will be in limited circulation by December 23 within the Greater Manila area only. However, it will be available across the country by January 2025.

“Featuring different symbols of national pride on our banknotes and coins reflects numismatic dynamism and artistry and promotes appreciation of the Filipino identity,” BSP added.

The BSP’s statement came after some criticized the new design, like former Senator Bam Aquino, who said on Friday that the BSP would need to explain why it removed the country’s heroes and some of the previous Philippine presidents.

“Kung meron mang mga tao sa BSP na nag-isip na mas pabor sa Malacañang ang bagong disenyo na tinanggalan ng mga mahahalagang Pilipino sa ating kasaysayan, nagkakamali sila,” Aquino posted in X (formerly Twitter).

(If there are people at the BSP who think that the new design, which removed important Filipinos from our history, is more favorable to Malacañang, they are wrong.)

“Sa panahon na kailangan ng pagkakaisa ng taumbayan, lalo lang nilang hinati ang bansa sa kanilang ginawa,” Aquino added.

(In times when the Filipinos need to unite, they are just dividing the country further with their actions.)

