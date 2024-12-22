Daily Gospel, December 22

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 22, 2024, which is the Fourth Sunday of advent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 1, 39-45.

Mary set out in those days and traveled to the hill country in haste to a town of Judah, where she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.

When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth, filled with the holy Spirit, cried out in a loud voice and said, “Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.

And how does this happen to me, that the mother of my Lord should come to me?

For at the moment the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the infant in my womb leaped for joy.

Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled.”

Source: Dailygospel.org