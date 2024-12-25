Relocate Kanlaon evacuees along lahar paths, LGUs told

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the unrest of Mt. Kanlaon, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Tuesday directed local government units (LGUs) to relocate displaced individuals staying in evacuation centers along lahar paths.

This, after OCD chief Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno convened an emergency preparedness meeting to address the threats posed by Mt. Kanlaon.

READ MORE:

Bago City employees bring Christmas cheers to Kanlaon evacuees

Mt. Kanlaon eruption: LIVE UPDATES

Lahar alert up as Kanlaon spews more ash

“The RTF (Regional Task Force) Kanlaon presented a streamlined Kanlaon Contingency Plan, outlining probable scenarios, roles, responsibilities of responders, coordination mechanisms, and cost projections,” Nepomuceno said in a statement.

“They also emphasized preparations for potential lahar flows, directing affected LGUs with evacuation centers along lahar paths to relocate evacuees and ensuring continuous dissemination of information regarding lahar dangers,” he added.

Over 4,400 families or 14,200 individuals are temporarily staying in evacuation centers in Western Visayas and Central Visayas, Department of Social Welfare and Development spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing aired over state-run People’s Television.

Dumlao said 32 evacuation centers in Bago City, La Carlota, La Castellana and San Carlos City in Negros Occidental are being monitored.

Nepomuceno warned that ashfall from Mr. Kanlaon is projected to drift west to southwest, posing a threat to nearby communities.

Four ash emissions were recorded, lasting over four hours and resulting in 25 volcanic earthquakes, according to the latest bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Mt. Kanlaon’s eruption produced a plume reaching 1,200 meters into the atmosphere, with ash dispersion extending to Panay Island.

Citing the current assessments, Nepomuceno said there is a high likelihood of further eruptions based on recorded sulfur dioxide emissions.

“Three potential scenarios have been outlined: the first involves continued Alert Level 3 with slow magma ascent, leading to effusive activity and occasional explosive events; the second could see Alert Level 4 if magma ascent accelerates due to new intrusions; and the third may result in Alert Level 2 if gas loss occurs within the magma, temporarily halting eruptive activity while still posing threats,” he said.

Nepomuceno said RTF Kanlaon has been directed to inform LGUs that no structures or residents should be allowed within the permanent danger zone (PDZ).

The RTF was also tasked to notify the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) to suspend any infrastructure construction within the 4-kilometer PDZ.

Nepomuceno added that all schools within the PDZ would remain closed to protect students from potential hazards.

Dumlao said the DSWD is providing food packs and non-food items to evacuees from Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, noting that over PHP52 million worth of humanitarian assistance have already been delivered.

She added that displaced individuals have also received financial aid under the Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situation program.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military is on standby and ready to deliver goods for Kanlaon evacuees. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP