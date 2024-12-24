LTFRB-7 to taxi operator: Explain why driver was overcharging passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 issued a show cause order against a taxi operator on December 23, 2024, at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) after its driver allegedly contracted a passenger and asked for a higher fare.

In a Facebook post, Edward Ligas, an international boxing judge, said that he arrived at the airport at around 3:20 a.m. yesterday.

After 20 minutes of waiting at the taxi parking area, he saw a black Ogres taxi and inquired if he could ferry him to Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.

However, the taxi driver, Romel Damayo Diongson, a resident of Borbon town, asked for P800 as a fare.

He told the taxi driver that her usual fare from the airport to Alang-Alang was only P200, but the taxi driver refused to serve Ligas.

Ligas told the taxi driver that his license could be revoked if he continued his illegal activities, but the taxi driver provoked Ligas and challenged him to revoke his license.

Due to this, he took a photo of the taxi driver and the taxi unit and posted the incident on social media.

On the same day, the taxi driver was arrested by the airport police for alleged overcharging after he contracted a woman and three children for P500 each.

The operator of the taxi, however, personally asked Ligas for an apology for the incident.

“Human gidakop sa airport police, miadto ug nakigkita kanato ang usa sa mga tag-iya nga si Wesley Del Rosario, sa opisina sa hepe sa Airport Police nga si Col. Arthur Dela Rosa, diin personal kini nga nangayo og pasaylo sa Bongot sa Itoy,” Ligas said in a post.

(After he was arrested by the airport police, one of the owners of the cab, Wesley Del Rosario, met me at the office of the Airport Police chief, Col. Arthur Dela Rosa, where he personally asked for my forgiveness for the erring driver.)

The taxi driver, however, admitted the incident. The operator also fires the taxi driver.

“Midugang ug mipaklaro si Del Rosario nga dili sila mo tolerate og mga binuang sa ilang mga drivers ug mipahibalo sa publiko nga ginadili ang pakyaw system kung dili ipatuman gyod and meter matag biyahe. Misaad usab kini nga mo cooperate sa imbestigasyon nga buhaton sa LTFRB,” his post added.

(Del Rosario also made it clear that he would not tolerate shenanigans from their driver and he informed the public that they were not implementing the “pakyaw system” but they would always use the meter in their rides. He promised that he would cooperate in the investigation that the LTFRB would do.)

Col. Dela Rosa, for his part, said that they would not tolerate this kind of illegal activity.

He also promised to investigate and take action against airport employees who might be an accomplice to the taxi driver.

Ligas also thanked LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. for immediately issuing a show-cause order against the taxi operator.

The LTFRB-7 directed the operator to submit a written explanation of the incident within 72 hours from receipt hereof and show cause why no disciplinary action shall be taken which could result in the suspension or cancellation of the subject taxi unit.

The agency also set the schedule of the hearing on the incident on January 10, 2025.

