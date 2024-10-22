SC grants TRO to stop cancellation of Cortes, Rama’s COCs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The reelection bids of dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes are safe – for now.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, October 22, granted both Rama and Cortes temporary restraining orders (TROs) that will prohibit the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from the implementing the cancellation of their Certificate of Candidacies (COCs).

Meanwhile, the SC also ordered the Comelec to comment on the petitions that they filed within a period of 10 days from receipt of their resolution.

Rama and Cortes welcomed the development.

“Upholding the rule of law and the Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we are grateful to the Supreme Court for reaffirming these values,” Cortes said in a statement. “This victory underscores our unwavering commitment to justice, but it is just one part of the broader fight we continue to face. With the truth on our side, we remain steadfast, guided by transparency and the trust of the Mandauehanons,” he added.

Rama for his part posted on his social media page, “TULOY ANG LABAN!!! PRAISE GOD. Daghang Salamat, Señor Sto. Niño.”

The High Court also decided to consolidate the cases of Rama, Cortes and that of former Albay Governor Noel E. Rosal.

All three politicians have been ordered dismissed and barred from holding public office perpetually by the Office of the Ombudsman, and have sought help from the SC in the hopes of reversing the order.

For Rama, the penalty stemmed from the case of nepotism lodged against him while Cortes was found guilty of grave misconduct for allegedly allowing a batching plant of concrete mix cement to operate despite lack of the required business permit, sanitary permit and clearance.

