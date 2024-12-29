cdn mobile

Fire destroys Christmas tree at Dumaguete Freedom Park

By: Mary Judaline Partlow - Phiippine News Agency December 29,2024 - 05:55 AM

Fire destroys Christmas tree at Dumaguete Freedom Park. FESTIVE SEASON. The Ninoy Aquino Freedom Park and the capitol in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental is well-lighted for the Christmas season. The giant Christmas tree (right side of fountain) was destroyed by fire of unknown origin close to midnight Saturday (Dec. 28, 2024). (Photo courtesy of Woodrow Maquiling Jr. Facebook)

FESTIVE SEASON. The Ninoy Aquino Freedom Park and the capitol in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental is well-lighted for the Christmas season. The giant Christmas tree (right side of fountain) was destroyed by fire of unknown origin close to midnight Saturday (Dec. 28, 2024). (Photo courtesy of Woodrow Maquiling Jr. Facebook)

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines – A fire engulfed the 30-foot Christmas tree at Ninoy Aquino Freedom Park in Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental near midnight Friday, December 27.

Fire Officer 1 Juvan Carcedo said the tree was already ablaze when responders arrived.

Civil Security Unit personnel attempted to extinguish the fire but failed.

Two fire trucks contained the blaze shortly after midnight, with no injuries reported.

The cause was undetermined as of posting time, but Carcedo assured the public that the park and capitol grounds remain safe.

The Christmas tree had its own circuit breaker. Damage cost was still being assessed. (PNA)

TAGS: Christmas tree, Dumaguete City, Ninoy Aquino Freedom Park
