When love and lechon steal the spotlight in an engagement party in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What was supposed to be a quiet and intimate “pamalay-i” turned out to be a trending topic on social media.

An engagement party is now making so much noise on social media because of one huge thing— a lechon that weighs over 90 kilos.

Roxanne Renomeron, bride-to-be told CDN Digital that they were the ones who took care of the pig in time for the engagement dinner.

READ MORE:

Enough supply of Cebu lechon during Christmas season assured

Ed Sheeran gets a taste of special lechon at a Filipino restaurant

She was not thinking that her simple post about her engagement would be trending.

“The story of lechon I didnt expect it to go viral because this lechon is just normal 7 months old palang po yan. Kaya ganyan kalaki kasi mama ko grabi mag pa kain ginawa nyang pet 🤣 Plano na namin kasi yan na mag alaga kami ng baboy nang jowa ko para sa engagement,” she said.

Renomeron and her fiance Bobby Lantaca are already together for 10 years.

Netizens were so amazed about Renomeron’s post that it has been shared over 28,000 times since she uploaded it on her Facebook last December 27, the night of the engagement dinner.

This happened in Renomeron’s hometown in San Agustin, Talibon, Bohol.

Most of the netizens’ reaction are about how this lechon is so big it can feed the whole neighborhood and even joking about how this big lechon can still make it to next year’s new year’s celebration.

While others were asking Renomeron if a roasted pig that big was fully cooked.

“Sa mga nag tatanong po kong naluto ba yes po lutong luto po meron po akong video,” she added.

And there you have it, love, laughter, and one legendary lechon that stole the show!

From being pampered like a pet to becoming the star of an engagement feast, this 90-kilo wonder proved that size really does matter or at least when it comes to roasted pigs.

As Roxanne and Bobby prepare for their wedding, one thing’s for sure no guest will ever leave their parties hungry.