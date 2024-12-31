CEBU CITY, Philippines— The holiday season is about feasting!

Feasting on good conversations, on fun gatherings and, of course, on feasting on good, sumptuous food.

’Tis really the season to be jolly and full! But when the holidays are coming to an end, we all of a sudden feel the guilt of eating.

Uh oh! That’s something most of us have trouble overcoming.

But do not fret!

As we slowly bid farewell to the holiday feasting, here are some tips how not to feel guilty after the holiday feasts.

Know when it’s enough:

We know much everyone over prepares for the holiday season and we sometimes get overwhelmed as to what to put on our plates. Hence, we just take so much. This shouldn’t be the case. Just take what’s enough for you and maybe later. Acknowledge that you are hungry, but, NOT that hungry.

Think of what you can do to burn some of food gains:

If you are not really active, think of little ways for you to somehow burn those calories. For example, if you are at home, make sure you get to move somehow, like clean the house, or do little exercises. Don’t let the holiday feels get to you. Move so you can still get to enjoy your food.

Pace your eating frenzy:

If you know that you are going to a party later today, eat less during breakfast or lunch. Just have what’s enough to get you through the day, so you can enjoy and eat what you like during the dinner party. Sounds reasonable, right?

Drink water:

Many of us may have heard that this strategy while feasting is a big no, no, because we get full quickly, but it is also important to be hydrated when we enjoy our favorite holiday food.

Listen to your body:

Pay attention to how you feel. Stop eating when you start to feel satisfied, not stuffed. You want to enjoy the food and not to make you feel bloated and fat.

Be thankful for what you have and had:

To make you feel less guilty, just think that while you were munching those food and drinking, you were with some of the most important people in your life during the most awaited season of all.

So, as you dive into those delicious holiday feasts, remember that enjoying food is part of the joy of the season! Embrace the flavors, laugh with loved ones, and cherish the moments around the table. After all, food is meant to be savored, not stressed over!