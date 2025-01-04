Trump-backed Republican Johnson elected speaker of US House
WASHINGTON, United States – Mike Johnson was returned as Republican speaker of US House of Representatives on Friday with the crucial backing of incoming president Donald Trump, after two party rebels dramatically reversed their initial “no” votes.
The 52-year-old Louisiana lawmaker needed a simple majority to be elected as Washington’s top legislator, who presides over House business. As Speaker of US House, Johnson is second in line to the presidency.
But three Republican members initially voted for other candidates, and Johnson was only able to secure victory after protracted negotiations during which two finally switched their backing.
