VP Sara Duterte’s removal from NSC sparks dynastic clash

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro said Saturday that Vice President Sara Duterte’s removal from the National Security Council (NSC) signals a growing clash between the country’s major political dynasties.

The statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an executive order reorganizing the NSC, stating the vice president’s role was not relevant to the council’s duties.

Signed on December 30 and made public on Friday, Executive Order No. 81 also removed former Philippine presidents as members of the NSC.

“Ang pagtanggal kina VP Sara Duterte at dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa National Security Council ay nagpapakita lang na simula pa lang ng taon ay simula na naman ang mas matinding bakbakan ng dalawang nangungunang political dynasties sa bansa,” ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Castro said in a statement.

(The removal of Vice President Sara Duterte and former President Rodrigo Duterte from the National Security Council shows that the new year marks the beginning of a more intense clash between the two leading political dynasties in the country.)

On Friday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin explained that the President’s order aimed to “reorganize and streamline the membership of the NSC.”“At the moment, the VP is not considered relevant to the responsibilities of membership in the NSC,” Bersamin said.

He also stressed that the executive order gives the President the power to add members or advisers as needed.

