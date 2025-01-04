Illegal drugs worth P1.5B seized across Central Visayas in 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Illegal drugs worth P1.5B were seized by law enforcers across Central Visayas in 2024 a report by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) showed.

From January 1 to December 31, 2024, the agency conducted a total of 7,557 anti-illegal drug operations as part of their active campaign against banned substances.

These operations resulted in the apprehension of 8,772 drug personalities and the confiscation of 231,025.63 grams of illegal drugs, which had an estimated value of P1,570,974,284.

In addition to this, police seized marijuana plants worth around P7,150,442.40 and 1,055 ampules of nubain with a total value of P121,325.

Meanwhile, PRO-7’s efforts to combat illegal gambling activities led to the arrest of 12,624 individuals during the conduct of 7,592 targeted operations. They successfully seized P1,361,385.75 in cash used as betting money.

For their campaign against loose firearms, law enforcers reportedly made significant progress by initiating 3,942 operations and arresting a total of 1,013 individuals.

Operatives recovered 4,127 firearms, 148 explosives, and various types of ammunition during these targeted operations.

PRO-7 also disclosed that their commitment to locating wanted persons resulted in 7,259 operations. Law enforcers then apprehended 905 individuals on the most wanted list, as well as 6,354 others with court-issued warrants.

The agency further announced that there was an 8.57 percent decline in the number of index crimes committed for the whole year, down from 4,013 in 2023 to 3,662 cases in 2024.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping.

According to Police Brigadier General Roy Parena, officer-in-command of PRO-7, the deployment of police personnel to places of convergence, establishment of checkpoints, the increase in police visibility in crowded areas, and their relentless anti-criminal operations made a significant contribution to the decrease in crimes.

Moreover, the agency recorded a 99.24 percent clearance efficiency and an 89.07 percent solution efficiency for the Peace and Order Indicator for the year 2024.

This achievement is attributed to the aggressive efforts and the diligence of police officers in making sure that appropriate cases are properly referred or filed in courts, according to PRO-7.

Parena, in a statement, commended the hardworking members of the law enforcement unit in the region who diligently fulfilled their duties in serving and protecting the public for the whole year.

“As we continue to fulfill our mandated tasks of preventing crime, maintaining peace and order, and ensuring public safety, PRO-7 has made meaningful progress in Central Visayas through our effective anti-crime strategies. I commend each police officer for their unwavering commitment and integrity in serving the Central Visayas community. Let’s continue this work together!” he said.

