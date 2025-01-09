Mandaue drug-bust: P10.2M shabu seized from HVI

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Around 1.5 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of P10.2 million was confiscated in a joint drug-bust operation by authorities in FE Zuellig St. Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at 8:07 p.m on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Authorities arrested a 42-year-old man identified as “Mon” during a joint operation between the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Mandaue City Police Office (CPO), and personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“Mon” is a resident of Sitio Bugwak, Brgy. San Vicente, Liloan town, and is considered a High Value Individual.

MCPO Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said that the Mandaue drug-bust suspect was previously arrested by the Cebu City Police Office for a similar violation and had posted bail.

Villaro said that the Mandaur drug-bust suspect was monitored by authorities for about two weeks before the arrest and confiscation.

Villaro said that based on investigation, “Mon” can dispose of between 2 to 4 kilos of shabu monthly, distributing in Mandaue City and the neighboring towns of Consolacion and Liloan.

The Mandaue drug-bust suspect will face charges under Sections 5 and 11, of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

