Mandaue drug bust: Minor caught with P13.6M ‘shabu’

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | September 06,2024 - 07:24 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 17-year-old boy from Ubay, Bohol was caught with P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu during a drug sting in Sitio Aroma, Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu on Friday afternoon, September 6.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at around 2:40 p.m.

The arrested suspect is only 17-years-old but he is classified as a high-value target, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

He is also a newly-identified drug personality.

Operatives confiscated from the suspect five packs of suspected shabu weighing around two kilos and other non-drug evidence.

The seized pieces of drug evidence had an average market value of P13,600,000.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara said that they conducted a case buildup for three weeks before the operation.

This was after they received a tip about the teenager’s illegal activities.

The buy-bust was conducted by agents of PDEA-7, Naval Forces Central, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), and Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 DEU.

Alcantara also said that the suspect could dispose of one kilo of illegal drugs every week.

As of this posting, the suspect is in the custody of authorities. He will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs.

