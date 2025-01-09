Cebu’s vibrant running clubs take the spotlight at Cebu Marathon 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu’s running community, made up of diverse clubs and groups with a shared passion, is set to converge at one of the city’s premier running events—the Cebu Marathon 2025.

The Cebu Marathon will take place this Sunday, January 12, 2025, with the start and finish lines located at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

READ: Cebu Marathon 2025: Whopping 12,275 runners sign up

As the big day approaches, CDN Digital spoke to some of Cebu’s most prominent running clubs to learn about their preparations and expectations for the highly anticipated event.

Spectrum Runners Club

Leading the pack is the Spectrum Runners Club, regarded as one of the Philippines’ top running groups.

Founded in 2012 by running patron, Dr. Gerry Mayo, the club started as a casual group of runners and has grown into a powerhouse, boasting some of the country’s best marathoners, including champions like Prince Joey Lee, Mark Mahinay, and Lizane Abella.

With over 60 members nationwide, Spectrum’s focus extends beyond competition.

“We have a vision and mission—a higher purpose,” said Mayo.

“It’s about building runners to fulfill their dreams, whether it’s finishing a race or achieving personal goals like completing their education.”

For this year’s marathon, Mayo encourages his runners to focus on personal growth.

“Our expectation is for them to do their best, beat their personal records, and compete against themselves—not others,” he added.

Run Not Rhum

One of Cebu’s pioneer running clubs, Run Not Rhum, or formerly known as the F1, was founded during the city’s first running boom back in 2009 by Maimai Hermosilla and Jefrey Cola Codino.

With about 15 to 20 active members, the club has maintained its reputation as a community of serious, goal-oriented runners.

“We’re excited to see our members challenge themselves and achieve their personal bests,” said Codino.

“Our focus is on enjoying the race, staying safe, and fostering camaraderie within our group.”

Easy Runners Club

Established in 2022, the Easy Runners Club (ERC) has quickly gained prominence, led by a team of elite coaches, including Arvin Loberanis and Terso Pamaybay.

With 46 members, the club includes top-tier runners like Artjoy Torregosa, the defending women’s champion in the Cebu Marathon’s 42k category.

“Our expectations for this year include an exciting race with surprises like festive water stations, lechon, and lively on-course parties,” said chairman Erwin Alegado.

“Above all, we aim to finish safely and create lasting memories.”

Pink Sky Team PH

Founded in 2024, Pink Sky Team PH is dedicated to nurturing Cebu’s athletic talent.

The team, led by manager Fe Baguio Keys, supports seven standout runners, including Jeanly Mata, Jessie Abelgos, and Jhon Mark Dizon.

“Our team consists of exceptional athletes, and my goal is to help them establish their names in athletics, duathlon, and triathlon,” said Keys.

Members of Pink Sky will compete in various distances in the Cebu Marathon, including 42k, 25k, and 6k.

Blue Thunder Athletics PH

Also formed in 2024, Blue Thunder Athletics PH is one of Cebu’s newest running clubs. Despite being a young group, six of its runners are already set to compete in Sunday’s marathon.

“We’re optimistic about growing our membership and welcoming more passionate runners in the future,” said founding member Jenny Madura.

She also emphasized the importance of high-quality event organization, particularly in safety, hydration, and overall runner support.

John Velez Photography Running Group

Founded in 2019 by sports photographer John Velez, this group has grown to 40 members, 20 of whom will participate in the marathon.

“We expect a competitive race, as it’s an opportunity to run alongside some of the best athletes in the Philippines,” said Velez.

Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC)

As the organizing body of the Cebu Marathon, the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) plays a dual role as participants and facilitators. Established in 1997 by a group of passionate working professionals, CERC has been at the forefront of Cebu’s running scene for decades.

“Our group isn’t exclusive to executives,” clarified CERC president Jesse Taborada. “We’re a community of professionals who share a passion for running. From our first organized 42k race in 2006, we’ve been committed to promoting the sport in Cebu.”

With each running club showcasing its unique flair and energy to the Cebu Marathon 2025, the race will surely become a celebration of Cebu’s tightly-knitted running community.

