cdn mobile

Pope Francis appoints 2 Cebu priests for Vatican diplomatic posts

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 04,2024 - 02:33 PM

Pope Francis appoints 2 Cebuano priests for Vatican diplomatic posts

Photo from Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed two Cebuano priests to key positions within the diplomatic service of the Holy See, the Catholic Church here said.

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Wednesday, July 3, that Msgr. Jan Thomas Limchua and Fr. Hezron Jhud Cartagena has been assigned to represent the Vatican in diplomatic missions.

Limchua will serve as the Counselor of the Apostolic Nunciature to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

READ MORE

Cebuano songs to be featured in Papal Mass for 500YOC

Unique portrait of Pope Francis is done by a Cebuano painter 

Cebuano priest is new papal chaplain

Prior to his assignment in the Netherlands, Limchua served as Chaplain to His Holiness and a member of the Pope’s household in Vatican.

He also was an official of the Holy See’s Section for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State for four years.

Cartagena, on the other hand, will take post as the Attaché of the Apostolic Nunciature to Ivory Coast in West Africa after completing his missionary year in Brazil.

READ MORE: DFA chief, Vatican diplomat agree on peaceful conflict resolution

Limchua and Cartagena, according to the Archdiocese, are the third and fourth Cebuano priests, respectively, to enter the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See

“We wish them success and accompany them with our prayers,” they added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Archdiocese of Cebu, Cebu, Cebu Daily News, cebu news
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.