Pope Francis appoints 2 Cebu priests for Vatican diplomatic posts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pope Francis has appointed two Cebuano priests to key positions within the diplomatic service of the Holy See, the Catholic Church here said.

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Wednesday, July 3, that Msgr. Jan Thomas Limchua and Fr. Hezron Jhud Cartagena has been assigned to represent the Vatican in diplomatic missions.

Limchua will serve as the Counselor of the Apostolic Nunciature to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Prior to his assignment in the Netherlands, Limchua served as Chaplain to His Holiness and a member of the Pope’s household in Vatican.

He also was an official of the Holy See’s Section for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State for four years.

Cartagena, on the other hand, will take post as the Attaché of the Apostolic Nunciature to Ivory Coast in West Africa after completing his missionary year in Brazil.

Limchua and Cartagena, according to the Archdiocese, are the third and fourth Cebuano priests, respectively, to enter the Diplomatic Service of the Holy See

“We wish them success and accompany them with our prayers,” they added.

