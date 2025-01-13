PRO-7 sets up Comelec checkpoints in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has launched Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoints in Cebu City during the first day of the enforcement of the election gun ban on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

In collaboration with Comelec, police established checkpoints along the Sergio Osmeña, Blvd., in Cebu City on Sunday morning.

The checkpoints were established to ensure that members of the community adhere to the Comelec gun ban, which officially began on Sunday, for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections.

With this ban, only authorized personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement units are given the permission to carry firearms.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan, the new PRO-7 regional director, stressed that it is important for the public to adhere to the guidelines set by the Comelec to ensure everyone’s safety during the election season.

Maranan, in a statement, also disclosed that their goal is to achieve zero gun-related incidents during the upcoming national and local elections.

“Our goal is to achieve zero gun-related incidents during the midterm elections. We are ready for safe, secure, and orderly 2025 National and Local Elections,” he stated.

Maranan urged the public to cooperate with the police and Comelec’s efforts in enforcing the election gun ban in order to maintain peace and order in Central Visayas.

