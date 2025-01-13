WATCH: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025 livestream

Here is the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025 livestream coverage of CDN Digital from the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) held last Sunday, January 12, 2025.

The competition is a prelude to the big event, the Sinulog Festival 2025, which will be held on January 19.

The multi-awarded Lumad Basakanon of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas emerged as the biggest winner, reaping the championships in both the Street Dance and Ritual Showdown categories. They also took home the Best in Costume award.

Watch their performance and of the other contingents in this livestream coverage of CDN Digital of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025:

Here, meanwhile, is a video of Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia talking about his assessment of the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2025 showdown.

