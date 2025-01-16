Devotee from miles away: How it feels to celebrate Fiesta Señor there

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How does it feel like for a devotee of the Señor Sto. Niño to celebrate the Fiesta Señor thousands of miles away from the shores of Cebu?

It feels different.

This is how this devotee of the Señor Sto. Niño describes celebrating the Fiesta Señor in the United States for two years now.

Thomas Castañares, 32, a professional physical therapist now based in Michigan, USA since 2023, is not just an ordinary devotee of the Señor, but a devotee who served on the altar and through his talent in singing.

Castañares grew up making the altar of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu his safe space since 2006.

He was a sacristan from his high school years down to when he became a professional.

This may seem like an obligation to many, but for Castañares, it was an honor to be able to serve the Sto. Niño in ways he can.

“It was my family’s decision to make me a member of the Knights of Santo Niño. But ultimately, the inspiration was my grandma, nga at that time more than 10 years na siyang nag serve sa basilica as Cofradia del Santo Niño and as a gift bearer/collectora,” he said.

(It was my family’s decision to make me a member of the Knights of Santo Niño. But ultimately the inspiration was my grandma, that at that time she was serving the basilica as a Cofradia del Santo Niño and as a gift bearer/collector for more than 10 years.)

Balancing life as a student and an altar server was no easy task, but it was a journey Castañares was determined to take.

“Most memorable jud ang tanan preparations with my brother knights. We share the same experience of balancing our leadership sa pagtabang sa successful nga fiesta, labi na as liturgy committee during the celebration, and at the same time, pagtuon, labi na sa una, as a PT student sa Velez college. Dili malimtan nga dukaon gyud magskwela, and magtake exam, mas mokusog jud ang pag ampo,” he added.

(All preparations with my brother knights was the most memorable. We share the same experience of balancing our leadership in helping have a succesful fiesta, especially with the liturgy commitee during the celebration, and at the same time, studying, especially at that time, as a PT student in Velez College. I cannot forget being sleepy while at school and in taking the exam, my prayers will be more fervent.)

Talking about memories, Castañares shared that nothing could beat the feeling of being able to stay close to the image of the Sto. Niño during masses.

“But most memorable one, kay kanang magtabyug ko sa insensaryo in front of the image of the Santo Niño, 5-10 feet away from Him, and magtutok sa mata ni Niño. I feel so blessed and deep in my heart, I also feel unworthy, sa tanan sala. Yet, I am blessed to be able to serve Him in His altar, despite weaknesses and trials. Mao jud na always,” he said.

(But the most memorable one was when I swing the thurible which holds the incense in front of the image of the Santo Niño, 5-10 feet away from Him, and staring at the eyes of the Niño. I feel so blessed and deep in my heart, I also feel unworthy, for all my sins. Yet, I am blessed to be able to serve Him in his altar, despite weaknesses and trials. That has always been the case.)

But Castañares is not just an altar server, but served as one of the many beautiful and familiar voices inside the basilica.

Through his talent in singing, he was able to serve the Sto. Niño as a psalmist and as a singer.

He is the voice behind the song, “Hope In You, Sto. Niño.”

“I have a huniño song nga ako naginterpret pag 9th Huniño, nga nahimong 3rd place ana nga huniño. The title of the song is ‘Hope in You, Santo Niño.’ Sinuwat ni Mr. Diomedes Licmoan,” he said.

(I have a huniño song that I was the one interpreting during the 9th Huniño that won 3rd place in that Huniño competition. The title of the song is ‘Hope in You, Santo Niño.’ It was written by Diomedes Licmoan.)

Serving the Sto. Niño through talents runs in their family, as Castañares’ sisters, Ivy and Louanna are both dancers for one of Cebu’s well-known dance companies, the San Diego Dance Troupe.

Celebrating the Fiesta Señor abroad hits different, but Castañares is still able to give back the Sto. Niño through singing during masses in their community.

“Spending Sinulog away from home is very different. Lahi gyud ang pure Cebuano of celebrating the Sinulog. Although dinhi, naay 9 day online Sto. Niño novena, but during the feast day, naa jud special Mass. Of course, we sing the Gozos, and we have the Sinulog dance after the mass,” he said.

(Spending Sinulog away from home is very different. Pure Cebuano of celebrating the Sinulog is really different. Although here, there are online, 9-day Sto. Niño novena, but during the feast day, there are special masses. Of course, wesing the Gozos, and we have the Sinulog dance after the mass.)

As a devotee of the Sto. Niño living away from the shores of Cebu, every Sinulog is a reminder of how they are already living in one of their prayers and petitions to the Sto. Niño before leaving their homes in the Philippines.

With that, Castañares shares a beautiful message to his fellow devotees living abroad.

“Dakong hagit nato ang pagpaambit sa uban ang atong pagtuo og kasinatian kang Santo Niño. Labi na taliwala sa atong mga kahuyang ug sa mga challenges sa kinabuhi. Mismo kita, maglisod og tuman sa atong pagkabinunyagan, og pagkadeboto ni Senor. Apan, His primacy of grace will always prevail jud. Nga bisan asa man ta dalhon niining kalibutana, og unsa may kasinatian nato niining kinabuhia, gamiton gyud ta niya, aron Daygon iyang ngalan sa tibuok kalibutan. So padayon lang gyud tas atong pagtuo og sa pagtuman sa iyang mga sugo.”

(It is a big challenge to share to others our faith and experience of the Santo Niño. Especially amid our weaknesses and the challenges of life. Even us, we find it difficult in achieving our goals in baptism and in being a devotee of the Señor. But, his primacy of grace will always really prevail. That wherever we will be brought in this world, and whatever experience we have in this life, he will really use us so we praise his name in the whole world. So we just continue with our faith and to comply with his orders.)

And his only prayer o “sampit” to the Balaang Bata?

“Salamat.” (Thank you.)

With a thankful heart, Castañares also prays for good health and safety of his family here in the Philippines.

Pit Señor sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers kini!