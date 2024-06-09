Chinese Consul: Cebuanos are always welcome to visit China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos are always welcome to visit China.

This was the message of the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu, Zhang Zhen, during the 23rd Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day celebration in Cebu City on Sunday, June 9.

In her speech, Zhang said it is crucial to “promote mutual understanding” between the Philippines and China, this, amid the present issues involving the two countries.

Although Zhang did not delve more about these issues, she said that “it is extremely important to promote mutual understanding” by pushing a “closer bond” between the two nations.

“It is important to develop a right position to work [with] each other. If the bilateral relationship is a tree, then how we perceive it each other is the root. When the root is strong, a tree will yield sweet fruits,” Zhang said.

Always welcome

Zhang added that speaking up for China and Philippines “is important” to promote “better relations.”

With this, she said that Cebuanos are always “welcome” to learn the Chinese language, history, philosophy, culture, and most of all, visit China to “experience and to learn more” about the country.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Zhang assured that Cebuanos are “always welcome” to visit their country.

“Our visa is very convenient for all the applicants to come. Apply for it and we will process it according with the regulations, very smoothly and quickly. We’ll always offer the best services to the Cebuanos. So, all the Cebuanos, our friends, are welcome to visit China,” Zhang said.

She added that China is “not only an Asian civilization” but also “one of the biggest major countries that are developing fast.”

“We are looking forward more friends, more countries, including our neighboring countries, can also benefit from China’s development. You are all welcome to visit,” she added.

Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day

Approximately 250 members of the Filipino-Chinese community in Cebu City gathered at the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce Social Hall in Cebu City on Sunday to celebrate the 23rd Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day.

The attendees were mainly the students, accompanied by their parents and teachers, coming from various Chinese schools in the city which include the Cebu Eastern College, Bethany Christian School, and Cebu Cherish School who performed a variety of song and dance presentations depicting the Chinese and Filipino cultures.

Also present in the event were Felix Guanzon, vice chairman of the Association for Philippines-China Understanding, Inc. in Cebu; Tertullano Tolentino, vice president of the Cebu-Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce; and some local officials such as Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, Cebu City Councilors Francis Esparis and Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, and DepEd Cebu City Superintendent Nimfa Bongo.

In 2002, former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed Proclamation No. 148, proclaiming every 9th of June as the ‘Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day’ as part of the ‘celebration of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China.’

