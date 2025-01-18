3 killed, 1 hurt in Lapu-Lapu shooting rampage

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three people were killed, while one was wounded, after a 40-year-old suspect, allegedly under the influence of illegal drugs, ran amok and shot them in Sitio Jagna, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, on Friday, January 17, 2025, at around 8 p.m.

The suspect, identified as “Jun-jun,” a resident of the area, was arrested following a hot pursuit operation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson for the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), identified the fatalities as a 26-year-old photographer, a certain Ngangang Aying, and a female lending collector. All three died on the spot during the incident.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old construction worker, identified as “Toto,” was wounded and is currently recuperating in a hospital.

According to Torres, the suspect indiscriminately shot anyone who crossed his path, first targeting Aying.

“It seemed like he was extremely high. One of the victims was someone he had a dispute with,” Torres said in Cebuano.

“His first target was the second victim, who was known to have a feisty personality. After that, he went on to shoot anyone he encountered,” Torres added.

After the shooting spree, the suspect returned to his home, where authorities recovered illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with a .45 caliber pistol believed to have been used in the crime.

Torres further revealed that the suspect had been released from prison just four months ago, after serving time for involvement in the illegal drug trade. Police are still investigating how he was able to secure his release.

The suspect is currently detained at the LCPO’s detention facility, pending the filing of criminal charges against him. /clorenciana

