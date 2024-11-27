2 men wounded in separate shootings in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two more shooting incidents took place in Cebu City in a span of two days.

Two individuals were wounded as a result of two separate shooting incidents on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26 and 27, 2024.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a shooting alarm was reported to local authorities in Tagunol, Brgy. Cogon Pardo, Cebu City.

READ MORE:

Two men killed after joining a cockfight event in Tuburan, Cebu

3 dead, 1 injured in Cebu in a span of 2 days

19-year-old arrested in shooting deaths of Fil-Am siblings inside burning home

When responding officers arrived, they saw a man lying on the ground along a small alley in the barangay.

The victim was identified as Roberto Mapa Bedin, 44.

Besin is an e-bike driver and a resident of Sitio Siaboc, Brgy. Bulacao, Cebu City.

Police, in a report, revealed that the victim was riding his e-bike going to the direction of Brgy. Mambaling on the day of the incident.

The unidentified suspect was allegedly following Besin onboard a motorcycle.

During this, the suspect fired shots at Besin using an unknown caliber of firearm before fleeing from the scene heading to Brgy. Mambaling.

The victim, who was hit on his head, got off his e-bike and ran into a small alley. He eventually stumbled into the ground due to his wound.

Besin was then rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for immediate medical treatment.

Ermita shooting

Shortly after this incident, another shooting alarm was reported in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita on the early hours of Wednesday, November 27.

The victim was identified as Gregorio Sayson Barbechu, alias “Kimpang.”

Barbechu is a resident of the barangay and works as a kargador or porter.

According to police, Barbechu was shot several times by a certain Oting Cabigon.

After the victim collapsed due to the multiple gunshot wounds on his body, Cabigan escaped from the crime scene.

Barbechu was immediately brought to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) personnel conducted an investigation on the crime scene and recovered two empty shells and two live ammunition of a .45 caliber pistol.

Illegal drugs

Police, in a report, revealed that they gathered information that both the victim and the suspect were allegedly involved in illegal drug activities in the area.

The victim allegedly failed to remit drug proceeds to Cabigan, which possibly triggered the shooting incident. Police are looking at illegal drugs as the possible motive behind the crime.

Law enforcers in Cebu City have already launched a follow-up investigation on both shooting incidents in Cebu City to apprehend the suspects and determine the motive.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP