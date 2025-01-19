Capturing stories with Primary Homes this Sinulog 2025

Sinulog is more than a festival—it is a celebration of faith and culture that brings people together. As one of the most anticipated events in the Philippines, it connects the stories of individuals and communities into a grand narrative of shared devotion.
From the busy streets of lively dances to the quiet prayers of devotees, the festival is a tapestry of experiences. But at the heart of this celebration is the Child Jesus, Señor Santo Niño—a symbol of our shared heritage and a source of strength for communities coming together in a spirit of solidarity and gratitude.
This year, CDN Digital and Primary Homes join hands to spotlight these stories, capturing the essence of Sinulog through powerful moments. Whether it is the vibrant performances, the heartfelt offerings, or the enduring image of Señor Santo Niño, the festival reminds us of the values that unite us—faith, hope, and love.
The image of Señor Santo Niño rests on the shoulder of a devotee during the Penitential Walk with Jesus, a quiet testament to carrying faith with care and purpose.
Child dressed as Señor Santo Niño enjoys his taho during the Penitential Walk with Jesus, recharging for the road ahead in the spirit of devotion.
The image of Señor Santo Niño stands tall above the faithful, a powerful reminder of the grace that leads the crowd through the Penitential Walk with Jesus.
The flickering candles of devotees light up the night, casting a warm glow of faith that guides their every step forward.
The wet streets of Cebu reflect the solemn devotion of the faithful during the Penitential Walk with Jesus last January 9, 2025, a testament to the enduring spirit of Sinulog.
A moment of faith and loyalty unfolds as Señor Santo Niño watches over a devotee and his dog during the Penitential Walk with Jesus.
Candle vendors at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu pause for a group photo, their dedication to celebrating the Child Jesus shining as brightly as the candles they sell.
Pilgrims and devotees join in reverence outside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for the Opening Salvo Mass, a powerful display of devotion.
Security forces ensure peace and harmony as the community comes together in faith and celebration.
In a display of faith, festival queen leads the way for fellow devoted performers with the image of Señor Santo Niño during the grand launching parade.
Even a festival queen relies on a helping hand to ensure she shines for the Sinulog 2025 launching parade.
Performers from different universities come together in celebration, marveling at the spectacular fireworks display during the Opening Salvo.
In the heart of the celebration, faith is passed from one generation to the next.
Performers shower in confetti, bringing the spirit of the festival to life as Sinulog 2025 kicks off.
Festival queen holds the image of Señor Santo Niño high during the grand launching parade, reminding us that true grace comes from faith.
A man holds on tightly to his image of Señor Santo Niño. His shirt—not just a mantra for the festival, but a testament to a life of determination and devotion.
As the city celebrates, this mother creates a world of serenity between her arms for her young devotee, proving that the greatest moments are often the quietest.
Not all heroes march in parades. Some watch quietly behind barriers, selling water, fueling dreams bigger than the moment.
This young devotee is perched above a crowd, taking in the magic of Fiesta Señor for the first time. Their curious eyes remind us all of the importance of beginnings, and hold the promise of many more festivals to come.
Among the festivities, a mother pauses to capture a moment of her daughter. One day, this photo will remind them both of the beauty of celebrating Sinulog together.
For many, vendors like him were a source of simple childhood joy—filling the air with laughter and color, one balloon at a time.
This daughter has the best seat in the house to enjoy the festivities as her father carries her on his shoulders.
A man puts his hands together in solemn prayer, the crowd around him reflecting the same quiet devotion.
This tig-Sinug candle vendor voices the unheard prayers and hopes of a devotee, bringing them closer to Señor Santo Niño.
A local vendor prepares images of Señor Santo Niño for sale, with silent prayers for those who will keep them.
A devotee captures the sacred image of Señor Santo Niño, preserving a moment of reverence during this year’s Sinulog festivities forever.
As the city comes alive for Sinulog, this family finds a moment to pause and cherish the festivities together.
These are the hardworking hands behind the images of Señor Santo Niño, their craft deepening our devotion.
Beyond the celebration of faith and devotion, witness as this kid explores the culture of henna art amid the festivities.
A young devotee holds on to the image of the Child Jesus, ready to soak in the spirit of the Sinulog experience.
As drumbeats echo through the city, Sinulog 2025 calls on everyone to embrace the present while honoring the past. Let us come together to celebrate the stories that define us and create new memories that will carry us into the future. Together, we move forward with one beat, one dance, one vision.