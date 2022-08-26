Primary Homes Inc awarded gold by prestigious business awards body

PrimaryHomes, Inc (PHI) is a recipient of the Gold Stevie® Awards in the Innovation in Business Information or Application Websites this 2022.

They claim the top award from among the entries submitted by the most prominent organizations across the 29 nations that make up Asia and the Pacific.

On the winner’s list, they are joined by some of the biggest names in business internationally, and locally. These would be names such as Aboitiz Power Corporation, Globe Telecom, and SM Supermalls, to name a few.

What the award means

Dubbed the “Oscars” of the business world, The Stevie Awards is the only awards program that recognizes innovation in workplaces across the globe. And every year, for over 20 years now, the contest is met with a huge amount of submissions from companies vying for acclaim.

This year and in Asia-Pacific alone, around 900 companies submitted entries for categories spanning communications, human resources, technology, marketing, and others.

PrimaryHomes, Inc (PHI) is a recipient of the Gold Stevie® Awards in the Innovation in Business Information or Application Websites this 2022.

The category in which Primary Homes Inc received an award gives attention and recognition for exemplary work in innovating the experiences of and for their key stakeholders.

Innovation in Business Information or Application Websites for PrimaryHomes

In recent months, Primary Homes endeavored with Propelrr, a digital marketing agency in the Philippines, to completely reinvent their website experience.

The revamp launched in September 2021 aims to provide better information management experiences to both customers and sales associates. With that in mind, and a strategy that’s anchored on research, testing, and a user-centric experience, Propelrr and Primary Homes created a robust and intuitive property search and lead management system.

This is the feat that earned the Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Business Information or Application Websites for PHI.









Among the highlights of the improved user experience includes property virtual tours and site tour bookings, chatbot for instant replies on website and Facebook, weekly blog contents, inventory updates and computation sheets for sales network, and many more.

PrimaryHomes as the Most Reliable Developer in the Visayas

Now on its 30th year, PrimaryHomes only strives to do better as the most reliable developer in the Visayas region. This goal is certainly within reach as proven by its outstanding track record and award-winning developments in the last three decades.

Its efforts to employ innovation and technology improvements for its products as well as its whole homebuying process only prove that the company is committed to continue to carry on with its brand promise of being a reliable partner to its sales partners and buyers.

To find out about the winning website of PrimaryHomes and its developer’s quality products in Cebu, Bohol, and Negros, visit www.primaryhomes.com.

Read more:

Primary Homes Inc. (PHI) Opens New, Bigger Office in Bohol

Primary Homes Inc. (PHI) launches its 4th residential project for the Royal Palms series in Bohol

PrimaryHomes Breaks Ground On Mactan Project’s Final Tower