Finland seeks Filipino workers to fill growing demand in key industries

MANILA, Philippines — Finland is inviting more Filipinos to work in the country to address its need for skilled workers and challenges from an aging population.

Business Finland, a government agency, highlighted job opportunities for Filipinos in technology, industry, and healthcare.

Laura Lindeman, the director of the Work in Finland unit at Business Finland, expressed optimism about attracting more Filipino talents.

“Finland is an equal society with exceptional work-life balance. Our high-quality companies offer vast opportunities for professional development and education,” Lindeman said in a statement.

In a separate interview with reporters, Lindeman said there are around 14,000 Filipinos living in Finland to date.

She is encouraging Filipino interested in exploring the working and living conditions in Finland through the national website, www.workinfinland.com.

Last week, Finland’s minister of employment Arto Satonen led a three-day visit in Manila last to facilitate meetings with local firms and businesses from their country.

Satonen, on behalf of their government, also signed a joint declaration of intent (JDI) with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), signaling commitment from both sides to ensure the safe and ethical deployment of Filipino workers in Finland.

Meanwhile, Juhana Vartiainen, the mayor of Finland’s capital city of Helsinki, said they would welcome newcomers and will offer a comprehensive range of information and public services to assist with settling into a new country.

“The city of Helsinki is a large employer in Finland, and we actively seek talented workforce from abroad, particularly in our healthcare sector. With our ethical recruitment principles, we ensure a transparent and fair recruitment process,” Vartiainen said.

“Helsinki provides exciting opportunities for all and fosters an excellent work-life balance,” she added.

