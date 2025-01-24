Cebu Badminton Academy: Elevating Cebu badminton to a higher level

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At one point, badminton became a craze in Cebu, sweeping through the entire island with courts popping up across the metro, drawing players from all walks of life.

Today, badminton remains popular for many, thanks to organizations like the Cebu Badminton Academy (CBA), which continues to nurture the sport’s popularity and elevate its level of play.

CBA is on a mission to develop badminton in Cebu by offering a comprehensive program. It caters to players of all ages, from young beginners as young as four years old to enthusiasts well into their senior years.

During a recent guesting on CDN Sportstalk, CBA founders—Jotham Philip Barriga, Mary Guennavier Camello, and Elly Andrie Bergantin—shared their vision of growing Cebu’s badminton community, while sharing their humble beginnings.

“Nag start gyud ang CBA with its sole purpose to promote the sport sa mga bata. Ma engage sila sa sport, nindot gyud ang badminton maka start ang mga bata kay dili siya contact sport ug iwas pud ug gubot nga sport,” said Barriga, a former University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors varsity player.

Cebu Badminton Academy was officially launched on Independence Day last year, after a successful badminton camp in Danao City. That inspired Barriga to establish a dedicated program in Cebu City. He pitched the idea to Camello and Bergantin, who immediately embraced the vision. Since then, their collaborative effort has grown into a thriving institution.

According to Camello, also, a former varsity player from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, CBA has trained over 1,000 players. It currently has around 300 actively participating members. They operate in key locations, including Danao City, Cebu City, and Metro Cebu, guided by nine dedicated coaches.

“When we started, we only had three coaches. Now, we have nine to handle the growing number of players,” said Camello.

Cebu Badminton Academy centers on solid fundamentals while establishing camaraderie within Cebu’s badminton community. Despite competition between various clubs and academies, Camello noted that there is collaboration and communication between them, highlighting a tightly knitted community.

“There is healthy competition, but we all help each other. Many clubs and camps are open to collaboration, and that’s something we value,” she shared.

Bergantin, also a champion varsity player, believes Cebu is a goldmine of talent, citing examples like Lyrden Laborte. Once mentored by renowned coach Eddie Estoconing in Mandaue City, Laborte now shines as the UAAP Most Valuable Player with the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

“Cebu has produced many promising players, and the talent pool keeps growing,” said Bergantin.

Despite this, Camello pointed out the challenges faced by Cebu’s players, such as limited exposure to national-level tournaments and a lack of financial support. These hurdles, she said, often prevent many talented players from reaching their full potential.

Still, they are undeterred by these obstacles with Cebu Badminton Academy continuing their commitment to developing players, while promoting the sport.

