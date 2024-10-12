Laborte leads Ateneo to dominating start in UAAP badminton tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano badminton ace and UAAP reigning “Most Valuable Player” Lyrden Laborte led Ateneo de Manila’s charge in beating the Adamson University, 5-0, to start their title retention bid in the UAAP Season 87 Men’s Badminton tournament, held on Saturday, October 12, at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall in Manila.

Laborte tandemned with rookie Robbie Ramos in beating the Soaring Eagles’ Noel Hernandez and Gabriel Gamoy in the first doubles match, 21-18, 21-11, in just 31 minutes of play.

The Ateneo duo overcame a slow, 13-15 start and went on to win the first set. They maintained their winning momentum by establishing a five-point blitz that saw them leading as many as 10 points, 19-9, virtually sealing the match.

“I’m happy that we started the season with good wins. Okay naman, considering we’re using a venue that we haven’t used for quite a while, so ang ano natin is how the draft is. So far, OK naman and the players are adjusting well, so happy naman kami,” said head coach Kennie Asuncion.

Not satisfied with his doubles dominant outing, Laborte who is also Ateneo’s team captain continued his dominance in the singles event beating Adamson’s Kyrik Roldan in straight sets, 21-10, 21-7. Joining Laborte on the winning side was senior Arthur Salvado Jr. who won over Nathan Acedillo, 21-17, 21-14.

Another Cebuano, Allen Penute, and teammate Charles Bagasbas chipped in a separate win for Ateneo on Saturday. They defeated Julious Fontanilla and Acedillo in the second doubles match.

After disposing Adamson, Laborte and the Blue Eagles will shift their focus on their arch rivals, the De La Salle University, on Sunday.

