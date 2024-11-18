USJ-R reigns supreme in Cesafi badminton tertiary division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars delivered a dominating performance in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 badminton tournament, clinching five of the seven titles up for grabs in the tertiary division over the weekend.

The Jaguars’ supremacy was on full display as they triumphed in the men’s and women’s singles A categories, along with the men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and women’s doubles, leaving only two titles for the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

John Kerby Rocacurva and Bianca Mae Peralte were the standout athletes in the singles A category. Rocacurva dominated Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s (CIT-U) Antonio Kho, while Peralte delivered an impressive performance, dispatching Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College’s (CRMC) Lorraine Pepito in straight sets, 21-11, 21-9, to claim the women’s title during their game at the MTDY Sports Center in Mandaue City.

Badminton Doubles

In the doubles events, Rhyle Angelo Saldua and Matt Cyril Bisnar fought through a tough challenge to secure the men’s doubles crown, outlasting USC’s Rasheed Zayeffe Abdila and Jon Nathan James Petalcorin in a thrilling 13-21, 21-9, 21-17 comeback victory.

The women’s doubles event saw Daisy Brendy Preglo and Loura Jean shine as they overpowered USC’s Jeniel Malicay and Alexa Bardos, taking the match 21-14, 21-14 to capture the title.

Completing USJ-R’s dominance, Charlie Ivan Aguilar and Ezrah Grace Catayas clinched the mixed doubles championship, edging out the University of Cebu’s (UC) Jeff Sandoval and Emie Gedy in a well-fought match.

However, USC managed to thwart a complete sweep by USJ-R, claiming two titles in the singles B division.

Allan Sadomia Jr. triumphed in the men’s singles B, overcoming USJ-R’s Kent Anthony Palana in a three-set thriller, 21-17, 17-21, 21-12.

Meanwhile, Trishia Valerie Acas bested Ma. Xiamel Gomez of USJ-R, securing the women’s singles B title with a 21-11, 21-19 victory.

